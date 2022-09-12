Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by FPR Partners LLC

FPR Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,556,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,892,599 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 18.1% of FPR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FPR Partners LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $559,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 111.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 315,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 165,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,792. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

