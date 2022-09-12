Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 82.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 526.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 344,912 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after buying an additional 283,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

