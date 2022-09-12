ArGo (ARGO) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

ArGo (ARGO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. ArGo has a market cap of $85,021.42 and $55.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,284.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00051543 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00065697 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005380 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073555 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

Buying and Selling ArGo

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.