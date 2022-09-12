Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Cap of $101,043.90

Arqma (ARQ) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Arqma has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $101,043.90 and approximately $899.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,779.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.84 or 0.07969897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00174070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00283526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00736086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00595375 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000970 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,542,375 coins and its circulating supply is 14,497,831 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone.ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.