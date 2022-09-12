Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 2.3% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28,128.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,117 shares of company stock worth $10,295,554. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

