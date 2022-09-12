AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a £120 ($145.00) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a £125 ($151.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £106.96 ($129.24).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON:AZN opened at £105 ($126.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £162.70 billion and a PE ratio of -178.57. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a fifty-two week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £109.03 and a 200-day moving average price of £103.95.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 76.40 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

