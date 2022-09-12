ASYAGRO Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.39 Million (ASY)

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, ASYAGRO has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One ASYAGRO coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASYAGRO has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.

ASYAGRO Profile

ASYAGRO’s genesis date was January 28th, 2022. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. The official website for ASYAGRO is asyagro.io. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASYAGRO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asyagro is an International platform aimed to develop a platform for the agricultural Industry to obtain spontaneous advantages of blockchain Technology in the Agro-Industrial sector. Users can play to earn ASY tokens with metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASYAGRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASYAGRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASYAGRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

