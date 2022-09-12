Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.33

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 8880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$475.59 million and a PE ratio of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.58.
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is 38.32%.
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
