Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Shares Sold by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP decreased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP owned approximately 0.83% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUS. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $25,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,244,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,598,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,956,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 305,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

NYSE:AUS remained flat at $9.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. 9,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,305. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

