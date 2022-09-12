AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.56.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $117.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.73.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,158,037.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,968 shares of company stock valued at $81,477,703 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after buying an additional 370,972 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,409,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

