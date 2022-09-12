Aventus (AVT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $104,243.00

Aventus (AVT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Aventus token can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00006460 BTC on exchanges. Aventus has a market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $104,243.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00747205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus’ launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io?utm_source=cryptocompare&utm_medium=sponsorship. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/AventusOfficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aventus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions.The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate.”

