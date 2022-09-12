Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of ASM opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.71. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.