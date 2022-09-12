Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $747,774.62 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $747,774.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,276.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Axonics Trading Up 1.7 %

AXNX opened at $76.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $77.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Axonics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,273,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 64,421 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after buying an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Axonics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after buying an additional 164,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Axonics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after buying an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,221,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

