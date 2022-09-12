Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by Fairmount Funds Management LLC

Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 402.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,973 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics makes up 9.2% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned 2.42% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $39,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,441,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,591,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

AXSM traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,058. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

