Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.