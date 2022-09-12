B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Rating Increased to Action List Buy at TD Securities

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

B2Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BTO traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.67. 1,304,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,541. The firm has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.84 and a 12-month high of C$6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,481,571.60.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

