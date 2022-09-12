Banano (BAN) One Day Volume Hits $90,068.00

Banano (BAN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Banano has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $90,068.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004105 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004506 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,307 coins and its circulating supply is 1,380,934,147 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

