Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BKRIY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.40 ($9.59) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.20 ($7.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.10 ($7.24) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

