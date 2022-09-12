Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BHB opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.22. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

