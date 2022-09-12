Barclays Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.63.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.78. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

