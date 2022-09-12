Barclays Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $22.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BASE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $695.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.67. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $47.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Couchbase by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

