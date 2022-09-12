Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €77.00 ($78.57) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.07% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Basf Stock Performance

ETR BAS traded up €0.99 ($1.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €43.49 ($44.37). The company had a trading volume of 2,352,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.90. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

