Beam (BEAM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.09 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $22.78 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00284446 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00115416 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00073574 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 122,954,280 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.