Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.