Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

