Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) a €8.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.40 ($8.57) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of SGL Carbon stock opened at €7.60 ($7.75) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.65 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is €6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a 1 year high of €10.78 ($11.00).

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

