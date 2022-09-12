Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Zalando Trading Up 3.1 %

ZAL stock opened at €22.97 ($23.44) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($50.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is €26.60 and its 200 day moving average is €35.12.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

