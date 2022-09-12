Berenberg Bank Raises Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energean Trading Up 0.5 %

LON ENOG opened at GBX 1,418 ($17.13) on Friday. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 729.50 ($8.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,453 ($17.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -32.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,194.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,201.93.

Energean Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energean

Energean Company Profile

In other Energean news, insider Karen Simon bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,106 ($13.36) per share, with a total value of £376,040 ($454,374.09).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

