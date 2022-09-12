Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Victoria (LON:VCP)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 880 ($10.63) price objective on the stock.

Victoria Trading Up 6.9 %

LON:VCP opened at GBX 480 ($5.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £555.60 million and a PE ratio of 16,000.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 402.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 562.96. Victoria has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($3.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,220 ($14.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93.

Insider Activity at Victoria

In related news, insider Philippe Hamers bought 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £25,413 ($30,706.86).

About Victoria

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

