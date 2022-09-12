Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CLSA decreased their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.03.
Bilibili Stock Performance
BILI opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,620 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bilibili by 759.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after buying an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bilibili by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after buying an additional 481,432 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
