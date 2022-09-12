Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CLSA decreased their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.03.

BILI opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($4.21). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,620 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,270,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bilibili by 759.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after buying an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bilibili by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after buying an additional 481,432 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

