BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Down to $92.93

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.93, but opened at $90.00. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $88.73, with a volume of 2,240 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 357.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,253,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,550,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

