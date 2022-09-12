BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Down to $92.93

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.93, but opened at $90.00. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $88.73, with a volume of 2,240 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 357.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,253,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,550,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

