BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $312.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.43.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $150.91 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $374.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.98 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 33.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,283 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,527,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $327,490,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 21.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after buying an additional 321,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

