Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) CFO Sells $86,156.95 in Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $86,156.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,568,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,605.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Bird Global Stock Performance
NYSE:BRDS opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Bird Global Inc has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $9.29.
Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). On average, analysts expect that Bird Global Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bird Global by 332.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bird Global by 155.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bird Global by 532.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bird Global in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bird Global by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.
Bird Global Company Profile
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
See Also
