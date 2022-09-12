Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) CFO Sells $86,156.95 in Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $86,156.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,568,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,605.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bird Global Stock Performance

NYSE:BRDS opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Bird Global Inc has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). On average, analysts expect that Bird Global Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bird Global by 332.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bird Global by 155.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bird Global by 532.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bird Global in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bird Global by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

