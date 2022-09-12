bitCNY One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.49 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,674.75 or 1.00041495 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00037116 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY (CRYPTO:BITCNY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

