Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00294271 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00117697 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00075027 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000861 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

