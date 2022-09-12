BitCore (BTX) Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, BitCore has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $147,481.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,230.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.84 or 0.07691535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00170792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00274617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00721003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.00576938 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000936 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official website is www.bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well. Telegram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.