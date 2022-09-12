BitRewards Market Cap Achieves $29,726.62 (BIT)

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, BitRewards has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. BitRewards has a market cap of $29,726.62 and approximately $17.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRewards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.

BitRewards Profile

BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network. The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitRewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform.The official BitRewards ticker is “BIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITREWARDS” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

