BitShares Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $35.03 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007371 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018761 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004860 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012013 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS). Telegram | GitHub “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

