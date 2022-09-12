Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,490,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 1,226,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after buying an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

