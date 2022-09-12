bluebird bio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 8,080 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 56% compared to the average volume of 5,164 call options.

bluebird bio Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.02. 135,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,799. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $541.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $213,636. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,375,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 656,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 513.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 581,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

