Bonfida Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.48 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $21.48 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bonfida alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bonfida Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bonfida is the full product suite that bridges the gap between Serum, Solana and the user. It's the flagship Serum GUI and bring first of its kind Solana data analytics to the field. Its API is used by some of the largest market makers in the space and has seen a growth of requests of 25% week over week.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonfida directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonfida should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonfida using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonfida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonfida and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.