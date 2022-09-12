BOX (NYSE:BOX) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.
BOX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $28.00. 82,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BOX
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
