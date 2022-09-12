BOX (NYSE:BOX) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $28.00. 82,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.