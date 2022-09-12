Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $94.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.16, but opened at $74.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 350,108 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,039,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 6.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a market cap of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

