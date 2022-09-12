Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 830 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $915.00.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Trading Up 1.8 %

Britvic stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,372. Britvic has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.