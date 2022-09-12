Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $526.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,541. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.68.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.