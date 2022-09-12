Brokerages Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Target Price at $26.17

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Expensify Stock Up 1.7 %

EXFY stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Expensify has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -14.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

Institutional Trading of Expensify

In other Expensify news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $94,026.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,583.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,097 shares of company stock worth $282,504. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,370,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $13,178,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

