Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) PT at C$1.92

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares dropped their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 803,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$675,194.52. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Godin acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,500. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 803,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,194.52. Insiders bought 355,000 shares of company stock worth $338,560 over the last ninety days.

New Gold Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NGD opened at C$0.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$675.48 million and a PE ratio of 5.82. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

