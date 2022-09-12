Brokerages Set Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) PT at $107.20

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.20.

SLVYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Solvay from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Solvay from €147.00 ($150.00) to €108.00 ($110.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Solvay Stock Up 1.4 %

SLVYY stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. Solvay has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

