Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Position Lifted by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,156 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 2.9% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $30,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,405,000 after acquiring an additional 774,602 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,567,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday. They issued an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $51.20. 48,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,934. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

