Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,397 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 876,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,030,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,578,000 after purchasing an additional 725,690 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.79. 21,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

