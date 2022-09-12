Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at B. Riley

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James cut their target price on Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Byrna Technologies ( OTCMKTS:BYRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Wager acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 13,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,476.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Wager bought 10,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.